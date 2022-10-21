Bheki Mkhatshwa, SAST team up for Gospel Imbizo The South African State Theatre (SAST) in partnership with BMK Productions presents the first ever Gospel Imbizo taking place on 5 November at the SAST. South African State Theatre

Gospel music JOHANNESBURG – Gospel music is one of the most influential and oldest musical genres. The music usually revolves around overcoming enormous challenges, battling one's demons and even finding dignity in the worst possible circumstances. "The gospel has the power to heal, encourage and set free even those committing all these crimes. We have seen God turn hearts of criminals around for the good. We should not only preach the gospel but we need resources to help those that are needy and impoverished," said South African gospel singer, Bheki Mkhatshwa to Eyewitness News. The South African State Theatre (SAST) in partnership with BMK Productions presents the first ever Gospel Imbizo taking place on 5 November at the SAST. The organiser said they hoped to unify the gospel fraternity, and mentor and empower rising gospel artists. The imbizo will feature seasoned gospel musicians which include Takie Ndou, Bongi and Collin, Mandla Ntlaks, Mpumi Mtshweni, Oncey Six, Bheki Mkhatshwa and promises to have a surprise act for the audience. Buy tickets here.

“We have selected them because we wanted diversity, as the capital city has a lot of people who represent different cultures, we wanted to have most of the people represented. We also have given an opportunity to artists who never performed in a theatre. For some, it will be their first time being on stage and that on its own is creating opportunity,” said Mkhatshwa, the founder of the Gospel Imbizo.

The Gospel Imbizo promises offerings from over 20 of South Africa’s seasoned and upcoming gospel artists for its first instalment and calls on gospel lovers to come praise and worship in the 21st century.

Mkhatshwa said the concept was inspired by his love for gospel music and a need to create platforms for developing gospel artists.

“Not only am I doing it for the love of music but for the passion for giving other up and coming artists a platform to expose their talent. A new breed of artists will have a platform in form of the new Imbizo Choir, made up of recent auditions' top talent.”

Bheki Mkhatshwa grew up in a Christian family, and he started his music career professionally in 2009 when he joined Tshwane Gospel Choir.

“I have learned that the best way to make it in life is to work hard, develop a good character to maintain relationships and to be consistent in what I do. I am grateful for all opportunities I received and for all doors that were never opened for me so that I can create an opportunity through Imbizo for others,” said Mkhatshwa to Eyewitness News.

Many gospel songs emerged from traditional church hymns and over time incorporated other genres such as country music, blues, and jazz which made the music as entertaining as it was reverent.

Mkhatshwa has toured Africa and is known for hosting big concerts in Tswane and surrounding areas and is currently working on his third album to be released in 2023.

“With the rough year some of our people are going through, we want them to come with expectations to receive from God a message of hope. This won’t just be a gospel concert but a worship encounter with the Lord," said Mkhatshwa.

The organisers mentioned that sustained relationships with diverse artists such as Bongi and Collin aided the convening of the first imbizo.

The featured married couple has been singing together for many years and heeded the imbizo’s call.

The award-winning couple always delivers the best performance on any stage. They have managed over the years to master the art of being lovers, friends, parents and colleagues as well.

“I’d like to see the playing field being levelled, seeing the same faces on the big concerts is not conducive to growth, when resources flow to the same few people we are going to have a problem. How do we help the rest of the industry to be booked so that artists can share resources fairly? We need to find a way, that’s what Gospel Imbizo is trying to do,” said Mkhatshwa.

