ANC's Sithembiso Zungu elected chief whip of Joburg council

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ Sithembiso Zungu has been elected chief whip of the City of Joburg council.

Zungu beat the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Tyrell Meyers and ActionSA’s Marcel Coutriers by 139 votes.

Meyers was removed through a motion of no confidence on Thursday.

The former chief whip was the last DA member in the governing troika in the city.