ANC's Sithembiso Zungu elected chief whip of Joburg council

Zungu beat the DA’s Tyrell Meyers and ActionSA’s Marcel Coutriers by 139 votes.

ANC's Sithembiso Zungu. Picture: Supplied
21 October 2022 20:26

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ Sithembiso Zungu has been elected chief whip of the City of Joburg council.

Meyers was removed through a motion of no confidence on Thursday.

The former chief whip was the last DA member in the governing troika in the city.

