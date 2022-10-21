ANC in Parly stalls again on proposal to set up Presidency oversight committee

It’s the only budget vote that is not directly accountable to a parliamentary committee.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament, again, appeared hesitant on Friday to agree to a proposal by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) backed by the Democratic Alliance to establish an oversight committee on The Presidency.

It’s the only budget vote that is not directly accountable to a parliamentary committee.

Despite repeated calls from several opposition parties over the years, the ANC said existing provisions to hold The Presidency and the president accountable suffice for now.

The IFP’s Narend Singh said Parliament was shirking in its constitutional duty not to hold The Presidency more accountable for the money it spends.

“Why do we have a debate on vote one? Is it a political debate? All the other debates, are debates on issues of what the department does or does not do?”

But the ANC’s Mina Lesoma suggested there were legal implications because the president is not a member of Parliament: “Maybe towards the end of our term we can say that the incoming administration may look at because it also then talks to what the Constitution says in terms of the president.”

The Zondo commission of inquiry also suggested that Parliament exercise better oversight over the Presidency, but the ANC’s Hope Papo said this sub-committee shouldn’t jump the gun.

“I just want to understand how are we using the Zondo reports. It’s a bit piecemeal. We take there. I thought there was an understanding that all the issues will be consolidated.”

The rules sub-committee agreed to keep the matter on the agenda for now for further discussion.