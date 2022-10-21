Abel Tau on precautionary suspension amid sexual assault claims: ActionSA

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements Abel Tau will remain on suspension until the conclusion of a disciplinary process against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane's MMC for Human Settlements Abel Tau has been placed on precautionary suspension amid allegations of sexual assault.

Tau is accused of attempting to sleep with his friend's wife - and forcing himself on her.

Beaumont said the party’s disciplinary panel will start hearing the matter next week.

Earlier this week, Tau said he would take special leave in a bid to clear his name.

He has since denied the allegations against him referring to them as a farce.