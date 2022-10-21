40% of KZN political murder cases struck of roll, says NPA

Speaking at a media briefing, the director of public prosecutions in the province, Elaine Zungu, said the political task team probing the political killings had been investigating about 145 cases.

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday said a total of 58 cases of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal had been closed due to various reasons.

But to date only 57 of those are still on the court roll.

For years, political killings have rocked this province leaving many families mourning their loved ones.

Zungu said although there have been hundreds of arrests, 58 cases have been closed.

“In a lot of these cases, some of the challenges that have risen [are as] a result of witnesses not wanting to testify anymore in those cases. And some of the cases in which we’ve decided not to prosecute... there is insufficient evidence,” he said.

However, Zungu said that the closure of the cases did not mean a case was cancelled, adding that new evidence could lead to them being reopened.