13 arrested for illegally occupying two hijacked buildings in JHB

The arrests in Windsor East were the result of a joint operation by the City of Joburg and the police.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen people have been arrested for illegally occupying two hijacked Joburg buildings for over four years.

The arrests in Windsor East were the result of a joint operation by the City of Joburg and the police.

The suspects had been living in the buildings in defiance of an eviction order granted in 2018.

The city renewed its commitment to fight for hijacked buildings after Friday morning’s raid.

City spokesperson Lucky Sindane said the suspects ignored an eviction order obtained by the owners.

Sindane said one of the arrested occupiers had been renting out a unit in one of the hijacked buildings.

“The owner of the property evicted these suspects in 2018 but the suspects forcefully moved back into the property the very same day.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday where they will each be charged with trespassing, contempt of court and malicious damage to property.