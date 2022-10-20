WCED congratulates Pinelands North Primary for top-3 spot in global competition

The primary school was selected from 300,000 schools around the world.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department on Thursday congratulated Pinelands North Primary School for coming in top three in a competition to name the World's Best School in Overcoming Adversity.

Pinelands North didn't clinch the final honours, losing to Project Shelter Wakadogo in Uganda.

Nonetheless, Education MEC David Maynier congratulated the school: “While the school did not make it all the way to first place, it remains a fantastic achievement for our country and for the Western Cape.”