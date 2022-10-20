WC govt summit to outline measure its taken to tackle GBV, femicide

Thursday's gathering follows increased murders of women and children across the country in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government's Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Summit kicks off on Thursday.

This is in preparation for the national Presidential GBVF Summit next month.

Thursday's gathering follows increased murders of women and children across the country in recent weeks.

The provincial government says the summit will outline various measures it's taking to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

Interventions include the development, adoption, and actioning of the Western Cape implementation plan for GBV, the increase in the number of shelters and expansion of psychosocial support services, as well as healthcare services for victims of abuse and monitoring to aid ensuing legal processes.

Among several women and children found murdered in recent weeks was four-year-old Tamia Botha from Paarl in the Western Cape, along with four-year-old Bokgabo Poo from Wattville in Ekurhuleni and 20-year-old Zahraa Muller from Heathfield in Cape Town, who was six months pregnant.