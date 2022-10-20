Teacher unions concerned power cuts, water shortages could impact matric exams

Both public and independent schools are expected to begin their exams later this month.

JOHANNESBURG - With fewer than two weeks to go before the start of the national senior certificate examinations, teacher unions are concerned that the crippling water shortages and electricity crisis could compromise the integrity of the exams.

The Independent Examinations Board will start with their exams on 19 October and the Basic Education Department on 31 October.

This year, more than 923,000 pupils will sit to write their final year exam in public schools while over 13,000 others will do so in private schools.

The 2022 matric class has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as they started dealing with its impact in grade 10.

Pupils in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have also had to face damaged property and school closures, floods and the unrest which resulted in more than 140 schools being vandalised.

And with two weeks to go before exams begin, Sadtu’s general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said that matrics would have to contest with South Africa’s worst-ever electricity crisis and water cuts in some areas.

"The people in authority should make sure that they protect the integrity of the the national senior certificate examinations but making sure that none of the learners are impacted negatively. They've already suffered for two years."

Naptosa’s Basil Manuel said that pupils and teachers were facing uncertainty ahead of the final exams.

"With the department, yes, we've heard certain things but unfortunately, nobody has solutions because they themselves don't know. Water is a major factor. When there isn't enough water at school, ablution starts suffering and health starts suffering and this where our real concerns lie."

Other shortcomings identified by the unions ahead of the exams include a shortage of examination staff and a lack of sustainable backup systems at examination centres.