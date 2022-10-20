SIU's Mothibi: Coal collusion at Eskom, close to sedition

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi explained to Parliament the lengths to which officials go to cheat the company.

CAPE TOWN - Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi has likened the extent of ongoing collusion and corruption at Eskom as being close to sedition.

From mixing good quality coal with bad, Mothibi said that officials deliberately entered into contracts despite warnings about the poor quality of the coal.

Mothibi said that the SIU’s investigations had uncovered organised crime at the power utility.

"In some instances, Eskom officials approach complete strangers, this is part of the modus operandi, to set up sub-contractors and bank accounts through which to channel funds. So, this is a deliberate scheme used by officials to fleece Eskom."

Mothibi said that much of the corruption involved senior officials who acted contrary to the best interests of the company and wantonly contravened its policies and procedures.

"Despite the quality, they still proceed and ensure that coal is delivered, and no wonder that the machinery in the system is affected as negatively as it is. That’s actually close to sedition."

Mothibi said that the vetting of Eskom employees had not been enough to stop the rot, as officials had perfected ways to receive kickbacks from vendors, who were difficult to trace directly to their bank accounts.