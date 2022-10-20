Second Waainek prison escapee arrested
Simba Masinga was nabbed during a stake-out by police and Correctional Service officers outside Makhanda on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the seven inmates who escaped from the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda has been re-arrested.
He's the second escapee to be re-arrested after Bennet Kwarri was detained in the Free State on Wednesday.
It's understood he had been hit by a truck near Bloemfontein when officers apprehended him.
The Correctional Services Department said that five of the escapees remain at large.