Second Waainek prison escapee arrested

JOHANNESBURG - One of the seven inmates who escaped from the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda has been re-arrested.

Simba Masinga was nabbed during a stake-out by police and Correctional Service officers outside Makhanda on Wednesday night.

He's the second escapee to be re-arrested after Bennet Kwarri was detained in the Free State on Wednesday.

It's understood he had been hit by a truck near Bloemfontein when officers apprehended him.

The Correctional Services Department said that five of the escapees remain at large.