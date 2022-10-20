Scopa to put Steinhoff matter back on the agenda

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the latest developments involving former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste requires renewed impetus from Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the latest developments involving former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste requires renewed impetus from Parliament.

To date, it’s the only institution Jooste has ever appeared before to account for the accounting irregularities that crashed the company in 2017.

Some of Jooste’s major assets were attached by the reserve bank on Tuesday for exchange control violations.

Hlengwa said that Parliament needed to revisit the matter.

Markus Jooste appeared before a joint meeting of Parliament’s finance committees back in 2018, almost a year after corruption was unearthed at the global retailer.

Hlengwa said that latest developments compelled the committee to put the Steinhoff matter back on its agenda.

"We still have to engage the law enforcement agencies some more to provide clarity. I think the latest developments compel parliamentary committees that have been involved in this matter to meet anew, and to assess the situation and take it forward."

Hlengwa said that despite Scopa’s jam-packed programme, the Steinhoff matter would be prioritised.

On Wednesday, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya told the committee that it expected its investigations to have led to criminal action by now, but this decision rested with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).