Satawu: We will continue engaging with Transnet for higher pay

This is despite its strike partner, the United National Transport Union, signing a three-year agreement with the state-owned entity.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said on Thursday it will continue negotiating with Transnet over workers’ salaries.

This is despite its strike partner, the United National Transport Union (Untu), signing a three-year agreement with the state-owned entity.

The agreement put an end to an almost two-week-long strike that severely impacted the local economy.

The strike caused supply chain delays as the movement of goods in and out of ports was ground to a halt.

A three-year deal that helped restore operations at Transnet facilities will see workers receive a 6% salary hike this year.

Thereafter, they will get a 5.5% next year and another 6% in 2024.

Satawu’s Anele Kiet said they find the agreement insulting and will continue lobbying for higher pay.

“We will continue with talks with Transnet management. We are happy that they have opened that door for us to continue engaging on critical issues that are of utmost importance to our members,” he said.

Because Untu is the majority union at Transnet, their acceptance of the wage offer is binding on all workers including non-unionised employees and those belonging to Satawu.

Transnet said it will focus on clearing the ports and rail cargo backlogs.