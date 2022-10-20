SA Pit Bull Federation: Proper implementation of law could prevent attacks

The federation said the Animal Protection Act of 1993 hasn't been acknowledged or applied by law enforcement.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa says the deaths caused by pit bull attacks could have been prevented had the ministers of police and agriculture implemented the law appropriately.

The federation said the Animal Protection Act of 1993 hasn't been acknowledged or applied by law enforcement.

Following a recent fatal attack on a child, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation started a petition to ban the breeding of the dog, which has been supported by the NSPCA.

The petition has received over 35,000 signatures in agreement.

However, the federation's Lins Rautenbach said although they were in favour of a breeding regulation, a ban doesn't tackle the core matter of who needs to take accountability.

“So we will never break the cycle. We will end pit bulls mauling children but we could see a rise in bull terriers mauling children. For almost 30 years, we have had the legislature whose job has it been to enforce this legislature but it has never happened.”