SA lawmakers question how crypto assets will be regulated

CAPE TOWN - While lawmakers have welcomed the decision to monitor crypto assets, they’ve questioned how authorities will be able to regulate the sector.

On Wednesday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) announced that crypto assets are to be treated as financial products in South Africa to protect consumers and regulate the market.

The Democratic Alliance's finance spokesperson Dr Dion George said regulating the cryptocurrency market was a good move, if not, it’s the perfect space for abuse and can even be used to fund terrorist activity.

The FSCA published a notice on Wednesday which defined crypto assets as “a digital representation of value”.

George said crypto isn’t like normal currency, which is issued by a central bank.

He added that it involved transactions between two individuals - which could make it hard to regulate.

“I can understand why they might want to, but the big question is how exactly you do it given the nature of the technology and also it's designed not to be regulated and it’s very much person-to-person rather than having a third person involved.”

He said they will be putting several questions to the FSCA and the finance minister to get further clarity on how they plan to regulate crypto assets.