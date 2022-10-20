Putting local brands on front shelves can boost SA's economy, report finds

A new report was released in a Proudly South African localisation roadshow at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week.

CAPE TOWN - One leading economist has thrown his weight behind the Proudly South Africa Campaign, putting local goods and services on the front shelves.

A new report was released in a Proudly South African localisation roadshow at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week.

The study found that nearly 97,000 jobs can be created by supporting local brands.

Economist Iraj Abedian said buying local means an 8.3% boost to the country's economy annually.

“What compels and encourages South Africans to buy international brands varies. In some areas, there are no local production, no local substitutes and for most items, it’s a question of price. Price has been the main reason for globalisation.”

He said the economy simply grows when we start at home: “More than price, there are other factors that need to be brought into the comparisons of global competitiveness. For example, what are the opportunity costs of buying international items that you can produce locally? Because if you do, then you will have less unemployment, less poverty, less social problems.”