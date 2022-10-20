PSA to forge ahead with plans of nationwide strike after wage talks deadlock

The PSA is the country's largest union that has no political affiliation with more than 200,000 members.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Thursday it will forge ahead with plans to stage nationwide demonstrations over salary hike demands due to the government's refusal to change its offer to workers.

It said a meeting with government negotiators at the bargaining council on Wednesday night failed to inspire any hope.

This comes as unions were told that the government would not move from its 3% salary offer and a R1,000 monthly cash gratuity for this financial year.

The PSA has accused the government of hypocrisy, saying it wants to force public servants to accept a wage offer that they have rejected.

According to the Public Service Act, the last wage increment offer can be implemented in the event of a deadlock.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka said Minister Thulas Nxesi has indicated that this is the route that the government wants to go and they have no option but to take to the streets.

“It is now in your hands as trade unions to show the force that we might show, to this government that has no regard to the sound labour relations in the public service.”

In the meantime, spokesperson for the Public Service and Administration Department Moses Mushe said the government’s offer remained on the table for unions to consider.