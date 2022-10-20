Popular Braamfontein cafe Mangrove closes door due to power cuts, poor economy

A loved and well-known spot in Braamfontein, Mangrove, has announced that they are shutting down after two years.

JOHANNESBURG - Popular trendy cafe and restaurant Mangrove Joburg has moved to shut its doors.

The trendy spot was frequented for its music, guest artists and locally influenced food.

Mangrove Joburg opened its doors to the residents of the metro two years ago.

The news of the sudden closing was announced late on Monday on their Instagram page:

What we have achieved in just over two years has been a beautiful journey – holding space for new relationships to be formed, making room for new events and brands to take shape, building a community and more than anything, inspiring Braam to dream in the midst of uncertainty and believe in what seemed impossible. After two years we are left with no choice but to close down. Mangrove wrote on their Instagram page.

In the statement, they also included the reasons or factors that influenced the decision to shut down after a successful two years:

Many factors influenced this decision, including COVID-19, load shedding and the economic environment. Despite our best efforts over the last few months, it was impossible to continue our business under these challenges. Mangrove wrote on their Instagram page.

The cafe also promised that they will ensure that the staff has a smooth transition and are treated fairly, and that their partners and suppliers will be notified about the changes during this time.

The team left an inspiring message for their patrons before thanking them for their love, energy and support.

As a majority black-owned business we did this, so black youth know it’s possible. Keep believing in the beauty of your dreams. Keep believing in the power of the collective. Mangrove wrote on their Instagram page.

This was met with reactions from their patrons.

Mangrove In Braam Is Closing 😔😭💔 What they’ve done in a space of 2 years is nothing short of legendary ' SuperShy Senpai.. (@Sinister_Shikwi) October 17, 2022

Mangrove closing down has me grieving, I partnered so much with them. This is such a loss for the Braam community and Joburg culture overall💔 ' QUEER AF (@Dzaddy_T) October 18, 2022