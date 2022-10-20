Phalatse confident she'll be reinstated as Joburg mayor

Late last month, Mpho Phalatse was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence in council.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that she was confident that she would be reinstated to her position.

It is a decision she was challenging in the High Court on Wednesday.



Phalatse said that the current Joburg mayor, Dada Morero, did not assume the position in a legitimate manner.

She said that talks were ongoing to strengthen the multi-party relations in Johannesburg should there be another motion of no confidence vote against her, if she's reinstated as mayor.

"Definitely, there will be another motion and we will fight it in council. We will fight it legally. Whatever the outcome, it must be a legal outcome and it must be legitimate. Whoever the mayor is, our residents, stakeholders and the like, they must be sure they're dealing with a legitimate mayor of the City of Johannesburg."