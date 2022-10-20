Perpetrators are not always mentally ill, in fact only a minority are - expert

Contrary to popular belief, only a minority of criminals are mentally disturbed. Most form part of everyday society, says forensic psychiatrist Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter.

Clement Manyathela held a panel discussion to unpack why children in South Africa are subject to brutal crimes, interrogating the notion of whether there is a war against children in the country.

A young mother - Tshegofatso Poo has pleaded for the return of the death penalty to avenge 30-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali - the man who allegedly raped, murdered and dismembered her child - Bokgabo Poo.

The four-year-old went missing last week and parts of her body were later discovered at various spots – including a woman’s backyard in Wattville, Benoni.

Zikhali, the man accused of murdering the little girl was out on bail for the rape of a nine-year-old girl.

Unfortunately, people like him are not outliers in society. They are not an anomaly but a symptom of a disturbed society.

According to recent crime stats, 392 children in South Africa were killed in just 90 days in 2021, and another 394 survived attempted murder in addition to 2,048 children being victims of physical assault.

Violence is part of humanity and what needs to be dealt with is how we manage that violence, she explains.

The minority of people are mentally ill; violence is part of humanity and managing violence is something we have to do and it’s a reflection of our community health. Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter, Forensic psychiatrist

While Miranda Jordan from Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) explained that sexual offenders and abusers are the most visible in the home.

Children often know their abusers very well, she added.

Malaika Mahlatsi - University of Johannesburg researcher and political commentator said the death penalty is not a deterrent to crime because violence is entrenched in South African homes.

Crime is a societal issue, it’s an issue that comes from our homes… Malaika Mahlatsi, Political commentator

Crimes against children are an extension of domestic violence and there’s a myriad of reasons why people commit heinous crimes, said Panieri-Peter.

Factors such as alcohol and substance abuse, witnessing abuse in the home and deep insecurity in the perpetrator, sometimes explains the need to exert violence.

Witnessing abuse within your home so it creates a cycle so if you watch your father abusing your mother then sons do that. Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter, Forensic psychiatrist

In my view if there is one thing we can target it is substance abuse. Dr Larrisa Panieri-Peter, Forensic psychiatrist

