Outa slams Transport Dept after latest licence printing machine break down

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has slammed what it calls the Transport Department’s operational inefficiencies after the country’s only driving licence printing machine broke down again.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Fikile Mbaula announced that the two-decade-old machine had been repaired and was churning out licence cards.

Drivers Licence Machine Update: The machine is up and running on the 24/h shifts cycle we planned to meet the demand and kill the backlog. The machine had challenges due to power outages. pic.twitter.com/AfRa7eW2gw ' FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) October 19, 2022

It's understood the machine stopped printing two weeks ago following a power outage.

Earlier this year, the department had to ship the same machine to Germany for repairs, resulting in a substantial backlog in licence renewal applications.

The only machine in South Africa able to print driver’s licence cards broke down for the second time in less than a year.

This means motorists could face further delays when renewing their driver's licences.

"So we have this old machine... it broke down last year and it has broken down again this year. It is really a sign of a department that is insufficient," said Outa's Wayne Duvenage.

He said that the transport department citing that the breakdown was caused by an electrical surge was inexcusable.

"That's a weak excuse that load shedding is a problem for the driver's licence. It cannot be that there is only one and it's a fragile machine."

The organisation says the antiquated driving licence card printing system continued to hamper economic growth and puts motorists under unnecessary strain.