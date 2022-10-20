New Eskom board has power to oust de Ryter, other executives - says Mabuza

He said the newly appointed board is tasked with deciding on a review of management, which has come under criticism due to the escalation in power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said it’s up to the new Eskom board to decide whether CEO André de Ruyter should be fired

Mabuza added that the government's a shareholder and appointed the board to handle its day-to-day business.

The deputy president said after the government appointed a new Eskom board, it will be up to the board to find new skills and talent.

He said any changes to management will be up to the new board and the government should not interfere.

“So, it is up to the newly appointed board to re-evaluate the performance of Eskom's chief executive and other members of Eskom executive management, and if indeed they find that there’s poor performance, I think it is up to the board to act.”

Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that the new board also has the right expertise and will be best positioned to find scarce skills.

“We’re going to allow the board to recruit the relevant skills that are required right at the plant level to manage our stations and that has been actioned.”

He further told the NCOP that Eskom was also addressing the issue of sabotage and was working with intelligence structures.