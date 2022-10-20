National Assembly passes controversial electoral amendment bill

Opposition parties who objected to the bill include the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Freedom Front Plus, Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill that paves the way for independent candidates to stand in national and provincial elections.

Opposition parties who objected to the bill include the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Freedom Front Plus, the Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party.



They argue that the amendments will not level the playing field and will disadvantage independent candidates.

However, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi believes they were conflating issues.

The bill will now be referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

Meanwhile, former president Thabo Mbeki said policy reforms to safeguard election management bodies are required to limit the impact of democratic regression.

On Thursday, Mbeki addressed the fifth General Assembly and Conference of the Association of World Election bodies hosted by the Electoral Commission of South Africa in Cape Town.

He spoke about an age of a global democratic recession as many countries were becoming less democratic.

Mbeki has told election bodies from 63 countries that electoral reform can save democracy.

“The success where democracy delivers better lives for the majority of the people requires that deliberate steps are taken towards such attainment. And one of those steps involves the processes by which people are able to choose who should govern, and how any mandate is given to or withdrawn from those who are elected.”