More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com
20 October 2022 06:27

CAPE TOWN - Stage 3 power cuts have been extended from 5AM on Thursday until further notice.

Eskom said that this was due to unit failures at the Kendal, Kriel and Arnot power stations.

