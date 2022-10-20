Mkhwebane inquiry accepts evidence leader's decision to not recuse herself

Bawa said attempts to remove her smack of an attempt to derail proceedings.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Section 194 committee probing Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office has accepted the decision of evidence leader Nazreen Bawa not to recuse herself.

The United Democratic Movement's Bantu Holomisa and Fees Must Fall activist Chumani Maxwele called for her recusal based on allegations by lawyer Barnabas Xulu.

But Bawa said the allegations are vexatious, unsubstantiated and spurious.

An advocate of The Cape Bar for 24 years, Bawa said the timing of an affidavit deposed by Xulu two weeks ago, was suspicious.

Bawa represents the State in court proceedings in which it is trying to recoup R20 million in public funds from Xulu.

"Bear in mind this comes from a legal practitioner who had no qualms in threatening his opposition’s legal team during the process of court proceedings," said Bawa.

While Holomisa has insisted the committee also hears Xulu’s version, he was not supported by the majority of members.

The ANC’s Doris Dlakude said: “There’s no basis for this recusal application. Advocate Bawa gave us a detailed response [with] which we are satisfied.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Mimmy Gondwe said: “To date, in my opinion, advocate Bawa has not as much as uttered or done anything that would warrant or necessitate her recusal from this inquiry.”

But the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Omphile Maotwe insisted on Bawa’s recusal, saying she’s suspicious of her political motives.