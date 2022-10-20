Michael B Jordan shows off directorial skills in upcoming film 'Creed III'

He took to social media to share his excitement for his directorial debut in the upcoming movie.

JOHANNESBURG - Michael B. Jordan took to Twitter to share the first trailer for the movie Creed III while also sharing excitement and disbelief for his directorial debut.

My directorial debut?! Still sounds crazy to say but there's no film that has been more personal to me and no film I've felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew thanks for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/PSbOr2usdH ' Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 18, 2022

Jordan is an American actor known for his roles in numerous films including roles as Adonis Creed in Creed I and II; Erik Kilmonger in Black Panther - a fictional superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, amongst others.

The 35-year-old actor is set to debut as a director for the upcoming film Creed III which is set to be released in 2023.

"For me, it was the perfect time. Growing up on set, in the industry, over 20 years, and start out doing background work and extra work and just seeing the sets evolve and seeing everybody's job and seeing how a real production took place, I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera to execute somebody else's vision," Jordan told Collider - an American entertainment website and video production company.

In the third installment of Creed, Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis "Donnie" Creed.

“It's a character that I've played twice before. It's been seven or eight years living with this guy. I'm telling a story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say, as a young man and as a young black man, with my life experiences,” said Jordan.

In the trailer for the movie, family becomes the core of the movie as Adonis is seen facing his past yet again as he goes head-to-head with his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian Anderson - which will be played by actor Jonathan Majors.

“Thematically, for us, family is always the core – family and heart. There's a bit of facing your past and finding out who you really are. That's something we address in this movie. It's a homecoming. Remembering where you come from is really important in this," explained Jordan.

“I wanted to create a story where everybody felt like they could relate to something in this movie.”

On Twitter, fans shared their thoughts on the trailer and also congratulated Jordan on his directorial skills:

CREED 3 trailer blew me away.



Michael B. Jordan is one of the best actors of his generation, and from the looks of this trailer, he looks really promising as a fantastic director.



Jonathan Majors is perfect casting acting opposite MBJ. Will definitely steal the show. pic.twitter.com/l5Xh0TQRWn ' tomossurrey (@tomossurrey1) October 18, 2022

Creed 3 looks better than Creed 2. Director Michael B Jordan about to EAT ' Jason (T'Challa is King) (@EscaflowneClown) October 18, 2022

Creed 3 looks FREAKING AMAZING! Jonathan Majors vs Michael B Jordan. LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/pM21FODMpE ' Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 18, 2022

Creed 3 is gonna be must see! Kang getting started on his ass kicking tour🤣🤣 ' anthony geathers (@BrooklynsOwn90) October 18, 2022