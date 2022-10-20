MANDY WIENER: When we get things right and don’t steal and break the country

Mandy Wiener | A holiday visit to the world-class West Coast Fossil Park shows what we can do when we get things right writes Mandy Wiener.

This past week I learnt about the sivatheres, the short necked giraffe that once roamed the west coast of South Africa. I even saw a life-size model of the animal that is now extinct, millions of years since it walked Langebaanweg along with African Bears. It was a time and place when giant-toothed megalodon sharks still existed.

The West Coast Fossil Park is a modern centre, world-class in its exhibits, topped off with a live dig site where the remains of long-buried creatures continue to be uncovered. I was on holiday in the area and took my kids to visit. We left impressed.

It is also, according to Ground Up, one of the biggest recipients of the National Lottery Commission’s funding programme.

“With grants totalling R67 million, the West Coast Fossil Park is the 12th largest beneficiary of the NLC over time, overshadowed mainly by sporting bodies (Sascoc and Athletics South Africa), health (Cancer Association of South Africa) and research-related institutes (Health Systems Trust). The money paid for the planning and development of the museum, the artwork and exhibitions in the centre, an educational programme, transport and staff. The project has been ongoing since 2009, though the centre has existed since 1998,” wrote Ground Up.

It's an example of what is possible when money goes to where it is supposed to go and is spent properly. When it is not gobbled up by greedy administrators and stolen and mismanaged instead of being put to good use.

In the past couple of weeks, the full rot at the National Lotteries Commission has been officially exposed with the Special Investigating Unit providing Parliament with an update on how NLC board members stole more than R500 million and bought luxury properties and vehicles including a Rolls-Royce. This was money that should have gone to drug rehabilitation centres and old age homes.

Last month, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba, the former Chief Operating Officer.

The looting was evidently as long and as deep as the fossil digs at the West Coast Fossil Park.

It just goes to show that when the dominant narrative is of nauseating corruption and a ‘grotesque looting spree’, it is still possible for there to be pockets of excellence and to get things right.

I thought about that too while I was on holiday in Cape Town last week.

Now let’s be clear, holiday lenses are always rosier than everyday living ones. But a comparison to the crumbling water and electricity and potholed infrastructure of Johannesburg is near inevitable.

To also be clear, the tourist-friendly glitz of the Atlantic Seaboard and the Waterfront are far from the lived reality of the majority of Capetonians where fundamental problems persist.

But there are key decisions that the elected leaders in the City of Cape Town and in the Western Cape have made that have arguably insulated citizens from the problems besetting Joburgers now.

In a recent feature in the Financial Mail titled ‘Why the Western Cape is pulling ahead’, Claire Bisseker writes that ‘As despair about the rest of SA becomes pervasive, the province is a place where innovation, foresight and collaboration are translating into real gains. It shows what’s possible with good governance.”

She looks at issues of crime prevention, load shedding, transport, education, and health and examines what steps the Western Cape government has taken to do better than the rest of the country.

Looking at electricity provision as an example, Cape Town is the only municipality in SA that can avoid stage 1 and 2 load-shedding by Eskom.

“We’re definitely launching the lifeboats, not shifting deck chairs on the Titanic,” Premier Alan Winde is quoted as saying. “Despite all the budget pressure, we fight above our weight. Certainly, it would be easier if the province had a more friendly national government, but if you get leadership and innovation right you can definitely get performance and bring about change. Just imagine what we could do if we could win a national election,” he muses. “But let me not get carried away.”

This doesn’t mean the Western Cape government is in any way perfect. There is of course also the emotive conversation underway around the possible devolution of policing powers in the province.

The point is, it is possible for governments to make better choices, to prioritize good governance, to lead efficient municipalities. It is possible for leaders of institutions to not be corrupt, to do their jobs properly, and to ensure money is spent where it is supposed to be spent.

I have often written about how South Africans are inherently cynical and that’s largely because we have learned from experience to be that way.

We have to appreciate the extent to which the country was plundered during the state capture era. Institutions were eviscerated, capacity was devastated and billions lost from the fiscus.

The road back from that has been an arduous one but it doesn’t mean we can right of the country for the future. The trajectory can still be altered.

But this would mean we need the best possible leaders in place, who are effective and capable and well resourced and principled. We need them to prioritise the people and good governance. It also means that the roadblocks of red tape and bureaucracy need to be removed. Politics needs to be put to one side as parties and factions work together in the interest of prioritising service delivery.

It is possible but perhaps only in an imaginary land where extinct short necked giraffes roam freely and megalodons still swim.

Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk and is a journalist and author.