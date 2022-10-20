Mabuza: We're going to stabilise the generation of electricity & lower prices

Mabuza said the introduction of more players in the power generation sector will end Eskom’s monopoly and help to lower the price.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has acknowledged that rising electricity prices have a negative impact on livelihoods.

But he told Parliament on Thursday that prices should come down soon.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) mainly on Eskom and land reform on Thursday.

He was again forced to account to Parliament for the escalation of load shedding and its continued adverse impact on the economy.

NCOP delegates asked him how the government would deal with rising electricity.

He responded: “And I’m sure we are going to stabilise the generation of electricity. In the short run, I think we will be able lower the energy prices to allow for more generation.”

Mabuza said the new board under new chairman Mpho Makwana will also recruit the right skills: “Because this board we believe possesses all the necessary expertise that is needed in the board.”

The deputy president said the reduction of red tape in applying to construct power plants must also be shortened to help speed up the process.