Lotto results, Wednesday, 19 October 2022

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 are:

Lotto: 01, 05, 14, 29, 40, 52 B: 34

Lotto Plus 1: 32, 35, 40, 45, 46, 49 B: 6

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 11, 35, 45, 48, 50 B: 31

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (19/10/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/V8DMTBR1yM ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 19, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (19/10/22)!

We have a jackpot winner of R28,219,392! pic.twitter.com/J2qYaEro05 ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 19, 2022