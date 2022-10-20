Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Pixabay
20 October 2022 05:35

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 are:

Lotto: 01, 05, 14, 29, 40, 52 B: 34

Lotto Plus 1: 32, 35, 40, 45, 46, 49 B: 6

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 11, 35, 45, 48, 50 B: 31

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

