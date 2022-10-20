Lotto results, Wednesday, 19 October 2022
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 are:
Lotto: 01, 05, 14, 29, 40, 52 B: 34
Lotto Plus 1: 32, 35, 40, 45, 46, 49 B: 6
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 11, 35, 45, 48, 50 B: 31
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 19/10/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 19, 2022
#LOTTO: 01, 05, 14, 29, 40, 52#BONUS: 34
#LOTTOPLUS1: 32, 35, 40, 45, 46, 49#BONUS: 06#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 11, 35, 45, 48, 50#BONUS: 31 pic.twitter.com/lrsuhC2Iay
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (19/10/22)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 19, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/V8DMTBR1yM
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (19/10/22)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 19, 2022
We have a jackpot winner of R28,219,392! pic.twitter.com/J2qYaEro05
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (19/10/22)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 19, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/qrjdjDtH97