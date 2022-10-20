Lesufi criticises govt officials for abandoning Percy Qoboza memorial lecture

On Wednesday, South Africa marked Black Wednesday, commemorating the apartheid-era arrest of newspaper editor Percy Qoboza 45 years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has criticised government officials for abandoning the Percy Qoboza memorial lecture, an event that is significant to press freedom in the country.

The annual lecture is held to measure the state of media freedom in the country.

Lesufi said that he believed that the presence of the government at such events was important.

"And it's like Marikana - I always ask myself when it comes to Marikana that you don't see government ministers, government officials attending the day or observing the day."