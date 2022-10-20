KZN mother and her toddler tramped by giraffe at game farm

The 16-month-old child died while receiving medical care at the Kuleni Game Park in Hluhluwe on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The circumstances of what caused a giraffe to trample a toddler and her mother at a game farm in KwaZulu-Natal remain unclear.

The mother, who was badly hurt, was taken to hospital where she's receiving intensive medical attention.

Police have opened an inquest docket.