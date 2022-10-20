Go

KZN mother and her toddler tramped by giraffe at game farm

The 16-month-old child died while receiving medical care at the Kuleni Game Park in Hluhluwe on Wednesday.

A giraffe at Kuleni Game Park. Picture: Kuleni Game Park/Facebook.
A giraffe at Kuleni Game Park. Picture: Kuleni Game Park/Facebook.
20 October 2022 16:15

JOHANNESBURG - The circumstances of what caused a giraffe to trample a toddler and her mother at a game farm in KwaZulu-Natal remain unclear.

The 16-month-old child died while receiving medical care at the Kuleni Game Park in Hluhluwe on Wednesday.

The mother, who was badly hurt, was taken to hospital where she's receiving intensive medical attention.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA