Incredible LGBITQ+ friendly destinations to add to your travel bucket list

Are you planning an international vacation and wondering where the most LGBTQ+-friendly destinations are?

JOHANNESBURG - The recognition and inclusion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, intersex and queer/questioning (LGBITQ+) community in South Africa.

Several events including marches have over the years been staged to highlight the importance of affording LGBITQ+ equality in society.

This is despite the country's Constitution promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Known for being a country that is proud of its LGBITQ+ community as well as driving equality on the continent, South Africa is recognised as a country that stands with its LGBITQ+ community.

South Africa legalised same-sex marriage in 2006, making it the first African country and fifth in the world to do so, and it continues to constitutionally protect its citizens against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

While oppressive laws and unwelcoming societies are still prevalent in many parts of the world, there are many other open-minded countries where everyone can express themselves freely.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Often called the world’s most liberal city, Amsterdam, is one of the most LGBITQ+-friendly destinations in the world. Amsterdam’s legendary open-mindedness saw homosexuality decriminalised way back in the early 1800s and the Netherlands was the first country in the world to welcome same-sex marriages back in 2001. The city, often called Europe’s gay capital, plays host to a number of LGBITQ+events throughout the year and is home to some of the world’s most popular gay bars – including Spijker Bar, a gay bar that is considered the oldest and friendliest in Amsterdam. However, there is so much more to Amsterdam’s gay scene than its many bars.

Toronto, Canada

As Canada's largest city, Toronto has a bustling queer community and, as a result, is one of the most politically active cities in the world in terms of gay rights. Toronto is famous for having an active and energetic gay village that is full of various gay-owned bars, clubs and businesses. The city, which is home to tourist attractions like the CN Tower, the Royal Ontario Museum, and just a short drive from the world-famous Niagara Falls, also plays host to the Inside Out LGBITQ+ Film Festival, which occurs over two weeks in May.

Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm is famous for being one of the most open-minded cities in the world. Despite being a country rich in history and filled with gorgeous buildings and tourist hotspots, its thriving LGBITQ+ scene makes it a popular destination for tourists from around the globe. Patricia is the city’s biggest gay club with parties happening every night of the week. If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, a visit to the country’s popular ABBA Museum is a must.

Mykonos, Greece

If an island holiday is what you are after, many consider Greece’s popular city of Mykonos. Many consider Mykonos as the original gay island in the Mediterranean, a testament to its long-standing relationship with the LGBITQ+ community. Mykonos is home to dozens of gay beaches, hotels, establishments and beaches that are either gay-exclusive or gay-friendly, making it the perfect city for the LGBITQ+ community to soak up that Mediterranean sun.