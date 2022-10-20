Incomplete post-mortem report delays court case of slain MUT student

Mbatha's body was found with stab wounds at the Ark Royal Residence in Durban in July.

DURBAN - The case involving Bongani Mlambo, who has pleaded guilty to murdering a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Xolile Mbatha, has been postponed to next week.

The case could not proceed as the State needed to present a post-mortem report.

Mlambo is accused of stabbing 3rd year Electrical Engineering student Xolile Mbatha, from the Mangosuthu University of Technology. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/5YJqCoGkbc Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) October 20, 2022

Thursday’s proceedings were very brief at the Durban High Court.

Mlambo appeared in a packed courtroom with Mbatha's family and some MUT students in attendance.

The State was expected to present a post-mortem report but told the court it was not yet ready.

However, the State believes it will be ready next week.

Judge Sharmine Balton then postponed the matter to Tuesday.