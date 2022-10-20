Gqeberha police hunting suspects after businessman kidnapped

Detectives say 45-year-old businessman, Ashraf Laher, was driving in the city’s Korsten neighbourhood when he was ambushed by armed men on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Gqeberha police say they're on the hunt for a group of kidnappers.

Detectives say 45-year-old businessman, Ashraf Laher, was driving in the city’s Korsten neighbourhood when he was ambushed by armed men on Wednesday.

The suspects all jumped into the vehicle and allegedly drove off with Laher.

Officers say his wife has opened cases of hijacking and kidnapping.

Gqeberha police's Tembinkosi Kinana says Laher’s Ford Ranger was later found abandoned but he's still missing.

"Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered the activation of the 72-hour mobilisation plan in order to trace, track and arrest the culprit as speedily as possible."