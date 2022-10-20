'Get these criminals alive or dead': Cele wants Boksburg cop killers found

Forty-five-year-old Vusimuzi Batsha and 29-year-old Khotso Malahlela were ambushed while responding to a crime scene in Boksburg last Thursday. Three suspects are still at large.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that law enforcement would not rest until the murders of the two police officers who were killed in Boksburg last week had been solved.

On Wednesday, the minister joined the family and friends of the officers at a memorial service at the Freeway Bible Church in Boksburg.



He has called on the police to spare no resources to find the cop killers.

"Get these criminals alive or dead, but it would be nice to see them. I wish an opportunity to ask them what happened. The are too many criminals around," Minister Cele said.