Ex-Joburg mayor Phalatse accused of using courts to fight her political battles

Mpho Phalatse was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence in the council late last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has been accused of using the courts to fight her political battles.

On Wednesday, the High Court reserved judgment on Phalatse's bid to have the special council meeting which saw her ousted declared unlawful.

The legal counsel for Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubela, Terry Motau, said she had taken her lead from the programming committee, which decides if motions had enough legal standing to be presented before the court.

"Importantly, my lady, we know that the outcome of the vote is simply by counsellors voting with their conscience, it's not a case where it is one political party against the other, my lady, but the vote is representative of the political parties."