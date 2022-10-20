Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

Bawa said that the claims against her by lawyer Barnabas Xulu were vexatious and unsubstantiated.

CAPE TOWN - The main evidence leader in the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry, Nazreen Bawa, said that she would not recuse herself.

The application by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa and Fees Must Fall activist, Chumani Maxwele, to the Section 194 committee that Bawa recuse herself, was based on an affidavit by Xulu, that Bawa had referred to as irregular.

"I respectfully decline the invitation to recuse myself as evidence leader before this committee as a consequence of what is occurring in those proceedings," Bawa said.

Bawa said that the timing of the affidavit was also no coincidence.

She represents the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries in a matter in which Xulu has been ordered to repay R20 million to the department.

"I don’t require space to deal with these vexatious allegations. They are based on supposition and they are being put before this committee in a mischievous way and erroneously elevated to prima facie evidence in that affidavit despite constituting substantial misrepresentations to a court."