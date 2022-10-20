Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend

The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that power cuts will be extended into the weekend, yet again.



READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom's ageing fleet has become progressively unreliable, with units breaking down and being taken offline with alarming regularity, making it the worst year of power cuts on record.

The ailing utility said that stage 3 power cuts would continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning.

ALSO READ:

• Load shedding survival guide when you have money to burn

• Load shedding survival guide on a family budget

• Load shedding survival guide on a shoestring budget

The power cuts would then be suspended until 4PM, whereafter stage three returns until Saturday morning until 5AM, when it will be suspended again.

But on Sunday, stage 2 returns.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Breakdowns of five units overnight, two of which have already returned to service, have exacerbated the current capacity shortages, forcing the implementation of load shedding."

This comes as matric pupils prepare for their final exams which begin next week.