Eskom chairperson Makwana will lead an 'engaged board'

The new board has taken over amid one of the country’s longest spates of rolling power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana said that there would be no “chest-thumping tendencies” from the newly-installed board.

He said that they wanted to be judged on the results they produced.

The new board has taken over amid one of the country’s longest spates of rolling power cuts.

But Makwana told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) it was already hard at work to get to grips with the issues.

Makwana said that his board would carry out a review of the parastatal with Eskom executives on 1 November.

"What we have committed to is that we will become what is referred to as an engaged board, which simply means without overstepping our role and stepping on the toes of the executive team, we intend to be actively engaged in supporting the executive team in resolving whatever challenges exist."

He said that the board’s newly-formed business and operations technical committee would go into the belly of the organisation to effect their turnaround plan.

"What is painfully clear to all of us as a board, is the challenges are not purely financial or systemic in terms of the impact that the previous climate we’ve had of state capture has done in collapsing internal controls, but Eskom is a complex system. You have to deal with it holistically."

Makwana said that Eskom’s next quarterly report would reveal whether the board had the appropriate skills for the job at hand.