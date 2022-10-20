Ekurhuleni DA Mayor Tania Campbell to face motion of no confidence

This was approved by the city’s programming committee on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of Ekurhuleni Tania Campbell is set to become the next Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in Gauteng to face a motion of no confidence.

The African National Congress (ANC) sponsored the motion, raising concerns over the slow appointment of her mayoral committee and poor service delivery.

If successful, Campbell will follow former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse who was removed in a similar fashion last month.

Ekurhuleni council speaker Raymond Dlamini said the committee had to consider whether the motion was submitted on time and complied with all regulations.

"Amongst the discussion was a motion that was brought in by the ANC. So that motion is carried and is going to go to be debated in council next week Wednesday."

This move by the ANC is at odds with an instruction from the party at the provincial level.

The ANC in Gauteng wanted the motion withdrawn with some claiming it was simply too premature.

The ANC, which holds 86 seats in the council, is confident that the motion will pass against mayor Campbell's coalition of 98 seats.