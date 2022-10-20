Durban shooting leaves one resident dead, another in critical condition

It's understood a number of armed suspects forced their way into the home in Waller Crescent, holding up the family of two in the Morningside area on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A Durban resident has been shot dead and another is in critical condition following a home robbery.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said a shooting ensued between the invaders and the homeowners: “Reports from the scene are that a female homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the back and found in a critical condition. A male approximately 30 years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.”