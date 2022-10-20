DBE looking at measures to deal with power & water cuts during matric exams

Grade 12 pupils sitting for their final exams towards the end of the month are faced with the prospect of power and water cuts, compounded by countless disruptions dating back to March 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The final countdown for the annual national senior certificate exams have begun across the country, however, the Basic Education Department said that Eskom's power crisis remained a thorn in its side.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that her department had held talks with Eskom and Rand Water to keep the lights on and taps running at exam centres.

The minister has also urged pupils to “work around” the outages as they study in the dark for their final exams.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that contingency measures were being put in place to ensure that every aspect of the examination process could continue.

"The Department of Basic Education has put systems in place to ensure that there are no interruptions when it comes to the administration of the grade 12 examinations. The department has met with Eskom to communicate with them our areas of concern and told them we need some stability in terms of electricity."