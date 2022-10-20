Cosatu, DA call on NPA to pursue criminal charges against Markus Jooste

This follows the South African Reserve Bank’s move to attach former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s assets valued at over R1.2 billion.

CAPE TOWN - Calls to criminally pursue former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste are growing louder, with political parties and unions calling on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to “wake up”.

This follows the South African Reserve Bank’s move to attach Jooste’s assets valued at over R1.2 billion.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Cosatu said they were disappointed at the slow pace in the NPA's investigation.

Labour federation Cosatu said that the seizure of Jooste’s assets for contravening exchange controls was long overdue.

But the labour union said that the NPA should be “woken up from its deep slumber”.

In a statement, spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that the NPA could not be allowed to continue to “sleepwalk” on such a massive alleged criminal operation that cost workers billions of rands.

The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach agreed and said that the NPA should move ahead with criminal charges.

"I'm very happy that the reserve bank is moving but I would like to have seen the NPA at least moving alongside them or leading the process."

Cosatu said that it was also critical that the Public Investment Corporation, which was invested in Steinhoff, ensured that workers’ pensions were safe and that those who steal are made to account.