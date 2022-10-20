COJ: Ruling on temp accommodation has consequences for all municipalities

The High Court in Johannesburg ordered the Cityof Joburg to provide temporary emergency accommodation within the city bounds.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says a recent High Court judgment has far-reaching consequences for all municipalities.

The High Court in Johannesburg ordered the city to provide temporary emergency accommodation within the city bounds.

It concerns 71 waste pickers, or reclaimers, who will be evicted from a Midrand farm in April next year.

It also requires the city to facilitate the sorting of waste.

But, the city's Virgil James says they will appeal the judgment because the reclaimers are breaking by-laws.

"The City respects orders and judgments of the court, which are in accordance with its Constitutional Court mandate, but has instructed its legal representative to appeal the June judgment in the interest of justice."