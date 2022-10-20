Case against duo accused of assaulting, robbing Esther Mahlangu struck off roll

The men were arrested in April in connection with the attack.

JOHANNESBURG - The matter against two men charged with assaulting and robbing world-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu has been struck off the roll in a Mpumalanga court.

The 86-year-old artist was ambushed in her Siyabuswa home and was robbed of money and her firearm.

The State forged ahead with its case against Simon Skhosana and Jan Masilela after Mahlangu's firearm was found in their possession.

Now, the matter has been struck off the roll because police failed to present sufficient evidence before the court.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the charges will be reinstated once the police have gathered the outstanding information.

However, when that will be is unknown.