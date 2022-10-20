Breast cancer awareness month: WC govt urges residents to do regular screening

Research shows that 1 in 27 women under the age of 40 runs the risk of developing breast cancer.

And like most cancers, early detection of the disease is paramount in making sure you can get treatment.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and the Western Cape government is urging residents to use their facilities to do the necessary health checks.

Breast cancer does not only affect women. According to statistics, about 1% to 3% of all diagnoses are found in men.

The Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape Legislature health spokesperson Wendy Kaizer-Philander says we should all try to live healthy lifestyles and get regular check-ups.

She says it's also important for families with a history of the disease to do regular checks.

"It's crucial that we all adopt healthier lifestyle choices as well conduct self-examination and annual checkups, particularly if one has family history of breast cancer. Let us all work together, not only saving oneself but also loved ones close to us."

Kaizer-Philander says there's a specialised breast cancer clinic at Groote Schuur which is open on Wednesdays and Fridays.

She adds that residents should use the opportunity but will need to consult with the health worker to get a referral to the specialised breast cancer clinic.