Boesak defends remarks on Ramaphosa & PW Botha govts after Block prison visit

CAPE TOWN - Human rights activist Reverend Allan Boesak said that his remarks after being barred from praying for convicted politician, John Block, behind bars had nothing to do with politics.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu explained that she was visiting Block in Upington prison this week in her capacity as his relative but they were not allowed to see him despite having made the necessary arrangements prior to their arrival.

Boesak said it was one of the sharpest reminders of how little difference there was between the Ramaphosa administration and former apartheid president PW Botha's government.

He defended that statement on CapeTalk on Thursday morning.

"They prohibited me. I asked: 'Can I come in, can I pray for him?' I wasn't going to make a political speech, I wasn't going to rile up the inmates or anything like that. To be denied is an absolute reminder of what PW Botha did in 1985 and 1986. He said that the churches are not allowed to pray for those in prison."

Boesak made it clear that this wasn't political.

"I'm not joining any political party. The ANC will never see me as a member again, neither will the other parties. I think they're all as corrupt as can be."