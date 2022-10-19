UCT's governance crises taking toll on my mental health, says VC Phakeng

Phakeng is accused of misleading the UCT Council regarding Lange's resignation, who said she was effectively pushed out by Phakeng.

JOHANNESBURG - With the University of Cape Town (UCT) in a governance crisis, the institution’s vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said that being in the hot seat has taken a toll on her mental health.

Phakeng denied the claims and insisted on a public investigation so that her side of the story could be heard as well.

She said that it was important for her to stand her ground in the midst of the allegations: “You may be living with a disability, which is a mental illness, but that doesn’t mean you need to step aside even though I can do the job and I feel I can do the job.

“For me, it’s important for young people to know you can survive these things and you can hold your head up and you can achieve great things in the world.”