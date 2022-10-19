SIU refutes claims of clearing anyone, including Mkhize, in Digital Vibes saga

There are claims that former health minister Zweli Mkhize was off the hook.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Wednesday, despite reports to the contrary, it has not cleared anyone implicated in the Digital Vibes tender scandal.

The SIU is investigating Mkhize's involvement in the awarding of a R150 million communications tender to Digital Vibes during the COVID-19 pandemic that later led to his resignation as health minister.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “The SIU has not cleared anyone in the Digital Vibes matter. The matter is currently pending in the high court. Due to this, the SIU will respect the court processes and not comment further.”