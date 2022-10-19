Sex workers sound the alarm on the injustices they experience

Some women have shared their experiences with police while working on the streets of Johannesburg. This comes after a 20-year-old man was arrested last week following the discovery of the bodies of six women at his father’s business premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Sex workers in the Johannesburg CBD are using the murder case against a 20-year-old man as an opportunity to sound the alarm on the injustices they experience.

He has been charged with the murder of one and his case has been postponed to next week.

The case against the 20-year-old man has garnered the support of many who have called for the decriminalisation of sex work.

"Sometimes as an immigrant sex worker, the police officers want to have sex with us in exchange for our release. They use the fact that we have no passports against us."

Magistrate Betty Khumalo reprimanded some of the protesters who were in court.

Some were cheering while others expressed their emotions in court.

"I'm going to ask the court orderly to excuse you because you cannot remain in this court and continuously make noise. Please, this is embarrassing. We are not having drama here. This is work, we are working, and you are disrupting our work. If you cannot keep your mouth shut, please excuse us, please," Khumalo said.

The accused will return to court next week for a bail application.